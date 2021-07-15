Matthew Tinker joins former amateur rival Joe Ward on Rap Battle card

Matthew Tinker [6(5)-0] adds further Irish interest to an intriguing and unique New York fight card next month.

The former St Francis amateur joins former National Elite Championship final foe, Joe Ward [3(2)-1(1)], in fighting at Madison Square Garden on August 3.

New to the scene Triller Fight Club yesterday announced the lineup of the first of the ‘TrillerVerz’ events. Held on the first Tuesday of every month, they plan to combine boxing and music.

The first show kicks off on Tuesday, August 3 at Madison Square Garden – and light heavyweights Tinker and Ward will share a bill that includes a Verzuz Rap Battle between DIPSET and THE LOX.

Ward confirmed he would be on the card and was Mexico bound for a period of quarantined training before it was officially announced but Tinker’s participation was only revealed yesterday.

It’s a big opportunity for the New York based fighter. Tinker has been standing out on Boston Boxing cards of late and now has the chance to show his wares to a much bigger audience.

The Scarborough born fighter was set to face Micheal Rycraft at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, Windham on July 30 but seems to have upgraded.

The debut boxing event is headlined by a ten-round WBA heavyweight world title eliminator between Las Vegas, NV native Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II and Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson.

Co-featured, former world champion Chris Algieri, battles cross-town rival and formerNoely Murphy foe Mikkel ‘Slikk Mikk’ LesPierre, (22-2-1, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a scheduled ten-round welterweight clash.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be involved in bringing back such an important and culturally relevant piece of history, boxing on Tuesday nights at Madison Square Garden,” said Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh. “To be pairing it with such an important and relevant movement today such as ‘Verzuz’ is exciting and we believe sets the tone for the future of entertainment. These two world’s colliding introduce a younger and older culture of different interests and bring together Triller’s culture graph into one room underneath the ‘TrillerVerz’ umbrella.