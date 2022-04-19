Matthew Tinker calls Irish Tripple H’s bluff

Matthew Tinker [8(6)-0] says he is ready to call Harley Burke’s bluff and fight the Galway born knockout artist.

The former St Francis amateur accused ‘Heavy Hands Harley’ [5(5)-0] of telling fight fans he was due to face Tinker on April 30 despite nothing being agreed, only to rebuff genuine offers to share the ring.

The New York-based Scarborough-born light-heavy said the Woodlands Warrior, who has five first round knockouts on his slate, turned down three proposed dates and took to Twitter to ask if he wants to fight.

Hi @harleyburke0 no disrespect but you told half of New York that we were going to fight April 30th without getting confirmation,the fight didn’t materialize. Now my team has contacted yours with 3 potential dates. I’m hearing you’re not interested? do you want to fight or not? — Matthew Tinker (@MatthewTinker91) April 15, 2022

Burke claimed he had accepted an offer and confirmed his manager had got in touch to try and ensure the fight gets over the line.

It looks a good match-up for both and the weekend’s back and forth will create fan desire for it. For Tinker, it’s a clash with an unbeaten fighter on a knockout streak that will look extremely winnable considering the fighter differing amateur pedigree. For big punching Harley its passage into New York, and the chance to take a career-changing scalp.

Burke has found himself fighting in South Carolina in a bid to keep busy and get his career up and running but has been vocal about wanting to fight in New York. This appears to be the ideal opportunity.

Tinker was last due to fight in London against British Champion Dan Azeez only for the fight to fall at the last minute. The National Elite Championships finalist has since been vocal about wanting revenge – but it appears he wants a fight with Burke first.