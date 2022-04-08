Matthew Fitzsimons set for second debut

Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] is the latest name added to the ‘Redemption’ card.

The rangy Belfast operator joins bill topper Eric Donovan, Colm Murphy, Graham McCormack and Ruadhan Farrell on the Mark Dunlop card.

The fight will be ‘Thunder’s’ first since 2020 and only be his second fight since 2019. He was due to appear to make his comeback on the MHD XXI only to see it postponed twice before illness forced him out rescheduled date.

Fitzsimons is said to be keen to kick on, get busy and move on to fights of note but considering his inactivity this fight is expected to be a routine return. Last May the Belfast boxer did agree to fight a Frank Warren prospect on a BT Sports broadcast card only for the fight to fall through.

He now returns on the May 14th Europa Hotel hosted card and will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Speaking recently to Irish-boxing.com Fitzsimons talked about a ‘second debut’ and admitted retirement at the age of just 25 became a real possibility during the pandemic. Having just ended a year out of the ring in February of 2020, the Belfast fighter found himself denied the chance to get busy by Covid.

It proved extra frustrating for a fighter who has struggled to find consistent competition and already had a sporadic fight existence up to that point.

As a result, he was seriously eyeing the hook which gloves are hung upon. Retirement became an option but one he just couldn’t bring himself to take.

“I was debating on calling it a day for months there,” he explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been doing well running my own events and personal training people but I know I’d look back at it in the future and regret it. I love this sport, I’ve boxed the majority of my life and, without it, I don’t feel myself.”