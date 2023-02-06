Matchroom open to all Irish fight Tony Bellew suggsts for Katie Taylor undercard

Matchroom are open to an all Irish title fight suggested to them by Tony Bellew of all people.

Edward Donovan [5(1)-0], like every Irish fighter, is keen to get a Taylor Serrano 2 slot, and is trying to find passage onto what promises to be a historic card.

The Limerick fighter has looked to use his manager Johnathan O’Brien’s working relationship with former world cruiserweight champion and DAZN pundit Bellew to try and make that happen.

The former underage standout asked Bellew to share his availability and willingness to Matchroom and even gave the Liverpool native a fight to go to Frank Smith with.

Aware all Irish fights will appeal to Matchroom, particularly if the May 20 rematch does happen in a stadium, the younger brother of Top Rank fighter Paddy Donovan and cousin of World Youth medal winner Jim Donovan has suggested an Owen O’Neill [11(1)-0] fight.

According to team Donvoan, who are currently training in Spain its a fight Eddie Hearn‘s right-hand man is open to and one they would consider for Katie Taylor’s homecoming if there was a title on the line. Belfast’s O’Neill is the reigning BUI Celtic light middleweight champion and he could bring that Dublin on May 20 if a fight with the ‘Dominator’ was made.

Irish-boxing.com understands there has been no contact with team O’Neill or his manager Mark Dunlop with regard the fight.

‘The Operator’ defeated Josh Cook over eight rounds on The Climb card last weekend and looks to have plenty of options moving forward after securing a title and a profile enhancing TV knockout win last year.

His manager, Dunlop has a close working relationship with Matchroom and will most likely be consulted when the undercard is being put together.

Irish-boxing.com understands Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO light middleweight world title on the card that has yet to find a home,while Jason Quigley could also appear if hisApril 1 return goes smoothly.