Matchroom had Conlan – Warrington MSG Paddy’s Day Plans

Jordan Gill didn’t just spoil the party in Belfast when defeating Michael Conlan earlier this month, the English boxer ruined a massive Conlan-led New York, St Patrick’s Day boxing celebration.

Irish-boxing.com understands that had the Belfast star defeated ‘The Thrill’ at the SSE Arena on December 2, he would have fought Josh Warrington in New York next.

It’s believed Matchroom had Madison Square Garden booked for March 17 and were hoping to put the Irish boxing great in against Warrington, a fighter craving an American away day, on St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish fighters aligned and signed to Matchroom would have benefited with the likes of Caoimhin Agyarko, Paddy Donovan, Thomas Carty and Emmet Brennan were all being considered for the undercard.

Those four may still get New York trips as rumour has Eddie Hearn still open to an Irish celebration at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’ but it’s extremely unlikely it will be topped by Conlan versus Warrington.

There have been suggestions aplenty Conlan, Ireland’s only ever male World Championships gold medal winner, will call it a day after the manner in which he lost to Gill.

Warrington, who holds wins over Carl Frampton and Patrick Hyland, has always been a fight he fancied but even if that remains the case, and he elects against retirement, March may prove too soon. Conlan would probably need to look into a rebuild.

Outside of Katie Taylor there doesn’t seem to be a DAZN-aligned Irish fighter ready to top a big New York night as of yet. If Padraig McCrory was to defeat Edgar Berlanga he could step up to the mantle but his fight with the ‘Chosen One’ is penciled in for Orlando and February 24 making March 17 too soon, unless they push the Belfast versus New York clash back a few weeks?