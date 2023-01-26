Matchroom explore alternative Katie Taylor Homecoming venues

The who and when, when it comes to Katie Taylor’s next fight should be confirmed in New York just after the first weekend of February.

However, the where remains a mystery.

Taylor[22(6)-0] will fight Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2-1] again if her greatest women’s fight of all time dance partner manages to become undisputed featherweight champion with victory over Erika Cruz in New York on February 4.

The massive repeat is penciled in for May 20, although some reports suggest May 27, and the Irish Icon looks set to get her homecoming.

However, it looks increasingly unlikely Croke Park will host the undisputed lightweight champion’s first professional fight on Irish soil.

Talks between the GAA, Matchroom, and Taylor’s more immediate team have taken place and it’s understood the Jones Road venue was provisionally booked for May 20.

However, it’s now believed the cost surrounding staging what would be a historic event at Croke Park has prompted Matchroom to look at alternative venues.

Irish-boxing.com understands that the Aviva has now become a possibility, while the RDS is another option and according to International Boxing News there is also talk of the 3Arena.

Speaking to Boxing Social recently Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn assured the fight would be in Ireland but expressed concerns with regard to Croker.

“This fight will be in Ireland, it has to be in Ireland. It could be at a Stadium it could be at an Arena but this fight has to happen in Ireland. First things first we have Cruz, Cruz is the WBA world champion and we believe she can beat Serrano, but if Amanda Serrano beats Cruz on Feb 4 in the MSG I believe you will see Taylor Serrano in Ireland.”

The Croke Park leaks could be a move to apply pressure on the GAA to lower the cost and on the Government to provide financial assistance. Going to the historic venue on Jones Road is the most romantic option but alternative venues would be accepted by Irish fight fans once it meant the all-time Irish great got the homecoming she deserves. Although there would be some upset for the Wicklow wonder if the fight was to go to a venue the size of the 3Arena.