Matchroom Debut – Agyarko Joins Taylor and Benn on Liverpool Card

Jonny Stapleton

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] will make his Matchroom debut in Liverpool on December 11.

The exciting Belfast middleweight prospect last week confirmed he has signed a ‘long term’ promotional deal with Matchroom and will work with Eddie Hearn and fight on DAZN moving forward.

Rumour had the Holy Trinity graduate scheduled for a December date and it was strongly suggested, Agyarko would appear alongside Katie Taylor and Conor Benn on Matchroom’s latest visit to Liverpool.

Speaking on an Instagram live today new promoter Hearn confirmed as much and revealed Agyarko will be out in just over four weeks’ time.

Specific details have yet to be released but speaking previously Hearn said ‘Black Thunder’ won’t be handed a routine welcome to Matchroom and should compete over 10 rounds in England.

“He will be out with us in December and he is ready to go, get him out 10 rounds, move on start winning titles. I think he is going to be a real threat. He is a major signing for us and I’m excited about his future,” said Hearn.

The Liverpool card also looks ideal for a rumoured James Tennyson versus Robbie Davies Jr meeting but there has been no recent chatter about that one.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

