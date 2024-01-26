Lewis Crocker is ready to step into the boxing boots of the likes of Carl Frampton, Micheal Conlan and Ryan Burnett and become a big Belfast headliner claims Frank Smith.

The Matchroom CEO believes the big puncher has the credentials to become the next star of the boxing-mad city.

The Billy Nelson trained fighter took a step along the road to fight stardom when he defeated Tyrone McKenna in the Battle of Belfast as recent as December.

That win and performance earned a headline slot at the picturesque and atmospheric Ulster Hall this coming Saturday, where victory over the dangerous Jose Felix Jr will help his big fight arena hopes further.

“Lewis [Crocker] showed back in December on the Michael Conlan undercard that he has a massive future. We’ve seen some great nights here in Belfast over the years – whether it be Carl Frampton, Mick Conlan, Ryan Burnett, and now this is a big opportunity for Lewis to step into those big nights,” Smith said.

“Lewis is young and he’s in a market where there’s a love and passion for boxing. We hadn’t been to Belfast for a long long time but we came back here with Mick in December and like I say this is Lewis’ chance because he’s in a place where people talk about boxing. It’s great so come somewhere where everyone is talking about the boxing at the weekend, because you don’t get that everywhere. He’s got that perfect opportunity to recreate those sold out nights in Belfast. It’s going to be a tremendous atmosphere on Saturday. This is his chance, he’s got the personality and he’ got the skills and ability.”

To emulate some of the stars of the capital of Irish boxing and possibly the best fight city in the world, Crocker has to produce the goods warns Smith.

“He needs a big performance on Saturday night. This can really set him up for massive fights in 2024 and beyond,” he adds before praising both fighters for being ready to take the fight at six weeks notice.

“You also have to applaud both fighters as this main event was made on late notice. What is key in this sport is working with professionals who are working in the gym and are ready to go at all times, which both of these have proved. I think it’s a brilliant fight. It’s exactly the fight that Lewis needs to kick on but Jose isn’t coming here to lay down.”

