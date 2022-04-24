Matchmaker Leigh Wood Tells Michael Conlan Who to Fight Next

Leigh Wood [26(16)-2910] is trying his hand at matchmaking and has suggested a fight he believes would be good for Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)].

The Belfast fighter is keen to rematch the WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion of the world and has been vocal about wanting a second fight with the Nottingham fighter.

However, Wood, who won a meeting between the pair on March 12 thanks to a sensational last round knockout, has distanced himself from an immediate return.

Despite suggestions the Belfast fighter would be the ideal dance partner if the titleholder wanted to go to the City Ground and box outdoors in the summer, the titleholder has distanced himself from any return.

In fact, he thinks he has an ideal fight for the Top Rank, suggesting he should share the ring with Jaza Dickens next.

The Pete Taylor trained Liverpudlian called out Wood after he beat Andoni Gago in Liverpool on Friday but his fellow Brit pointed him the way of the Olympic medal winner.

Wood says Conlan and Dickens should fight and he would face the winner of the two fighters looking to fight him.

Why don’t you fight Conlan and I’ll fight winner, as you both want me so bad 🧐 https://t.co/UWw5hNnl0s — Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) April 22, 2022

Whether Dickens appeals to Conlan remains to be seen. His older brother and manager Jamie Conlan said they would like a fight with European Champion Jordan Gill if Wood wasn’t willing.

So good was the first fight that a rematch is inevitable it’s just a matter of when it happens. However, the victor of the March 12 meeting can keep it in his back pocket for when it suits him most, meaning Conlan may have to explore plan b and c beforehand.