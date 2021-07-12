‘MASSIVE’ – Padraig McCrory massively excited about massive fight on massive platform

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] is ready to his best Aldain impression by stepping into ‘a whole new world’ with victory on the eagerly anticipated Féile card.

‘The Hammer’ faces a massive test on a massive platform believing victory will change his career massively.

The Belfast super middle suggests scalping a dangerous Russian Sergei Gorokhov [11(7)-2(0)-2] to claim a WBC ranking title at the Falls Park will see progress him profile and ranking wise, while he steps closer to real boxing riches.

“Massive,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“If I win this fight it opens a whole new world for me.”

Continuing with the ‘massive’ theme it’s the adjective he used to describe his level of excitement at populating the undercard of an outdoor stadium bill topped by a mouthwatering Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny clash.

“I’m massively excited!

“It’s the first event with fans in nearly two years in my backyard on one of the best cards Ireland’s seen, what more could I ask for?

“Also I have the chance to claim a WBC International title, so it’s massive for me.”

ANNOUNCEMENT 💥🥊



Another 2 Undercard Bouts at @mickconlan11 Féile Fight Night in the Falls Park!



💥Padraig McCrory vs Sergei Gorokhov for WBC international silver title



💥Sean McComb vs Craig Woodruff pic.twitter.com/W3aGQ8GyIF — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 5, 2021

The Dee Walsh-trained super middle, who won the BUI Celtic title in dramatic fashion on the last Féile bash, faces a sizeable test against a fighter he believes is the best he has agreed to fight.

The Kalingrad native’s record shouldn’t overly scare the natural puncher but he is experienced over the longer distances and comes in to the fight on the back of a very impressive win over Marko Nikolic.

The 33-year-old Belfast fighter is rightfully preparing for tough fight and suggests it could be the standout clash of what looks like a standout card.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” continues McCrory

“He is an aggressive come forward fighter who has a bit of pop, so I’m expecting nothing less than a hard night.

“I would say he is [the best I’ve faced] you just need to look at his record to see that. He’s coming off a win versus a guy 27-0 and has boxed over eight and 10 rounds regularly.”

The fight populates the first show to come to Ireland since February of 2020 and takes place a stone throw from where McCrory grew up and lives.

It means next level home advantage for the well supported Irish Knockout of the Year winner, something he believes will prove a factor.

“I think home advantage is a good thing for me. My fans in my hometown will give me the edge. I think the fans will be noisy from the first bell,” before predicting he will win fight of the night.

“People within boxing are looking at this for a potential fight of the night so don’t miss it. I predict as exciting fight but it’s one I’m very confident of securing victory in.”