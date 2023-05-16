Massive Matchroom Audition – Free Agent Paddy Donovan handed chance to impress

Paddy Donovan [10(7)-0] could very well secure himself a Matchroom contract this coming weekend.

It was confirmed last weekend that the Andy Lee-trained starlet would add further Irish interest to the Katie Taylor undercard last weekend – and has since been revealed he trades leather on the bill as a free agent.

The Limerick starlet has parted ways with Top Rank and thus is promotionally free, meaning he could impress his way onto the books of Matchroom if he performs in Dublin on Saturday night.

Irish-boxing.com understands that’s the aim and that former middleweight world champion of the world Lee, who works closely with Matchroom in his role as a DAZN pundit, has been selling the southpaw to Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

It’s also understood Lee negotiated Donovan out of the Top Rank contract hoping to align him with a promotional outfit that work more regularly in Ireland and the UK.

Donovan had made a very positive start to his career under the guidance of Bob Arum and co. A hand injury slowed that progress down but he is back fully fit now and determined to kick on to the next level.

The quickest way to do that is with big promotional backing and that’s where Matchroom could come in. Beat Sam O’Maison [17(7)-4(3)] in style on what promises to be a huge night by the Dublin Docklands this weekend and he may just catch Hearn’s eye and change the trajectory of his career.

Maison is a solid late replacement opponent. The English fighter has seven knockouts from 17 wins and is a former light welterweight champion of England. The 32-year-old has also challenged for an IBF International title and shared the ring with Dalton Smith but has generally lost when he’s made big step ups.