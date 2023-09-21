Massive Ireland v Wales Title Fight for Graham McCormack

It looks like its next stop Wales and a massive title fight for ‘G’Train’.

Graham McCormack is rumoured to be very close to confirming a BBBofC Celtic title fight.

If the whispers doing the rounds are true the Limerick favourite will fight Kieran Gething for the prestigious strap-on bill in Wales.

The Shaun Kelly trained Munster entertainer’s IGB Boxing stablemate Dominic Donegan initially looked to be on a collision course with Gething. Indeed, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed the Cavan fighter and the Welsh operator would fight for the super middleweight version of the title in October.

However, Donegan, who was meant to rematch McCormack for the BUI Celtic middleweight title at the RDS on September 16, has since confirmed he will next fight on MHD Promotions October 14 card, which in turn rules him out of a Gething bash.

36-year-old Treaty County man, McCormack has since confirmed he has big news pending and the rumour mill is churning out title talk with regard to the former BUI Celtic middleweight champ.

Indeed, talk in some quarters claims a deal has been agreed and the fight will be announced once the British Board officially sanction the bout.

If it comes to fruition it will prove massive for McCormack, who was beyond disappointed when his proposed September 16 fight fell through. The BBBofC Celtic title is not to be confused with the BUI Celtic title, a strap already on the Limerick man’s mantlepiece, it comes with a European ranking and is extremely attractive to eligible British fighters, as it can increase greatly your British title chances.

With that in mind victory would open massive doors for a fighter who turned over late. Whether he wants to explore them at super middle remains to be seen but it could pave the way to a shot at the middleweight version of the strap, which is currently held by Scot Ben McGivern, who himself has Irish previous having beaten Donegan and lost to Jamie Morrissey.

McCormack has competed across the middleweight spectrum going up to super middle and dropping down to light middle but fittingly is most at home in the middle at middleweight.

A return to 168lbs for this fight shouldn’t prove daunting, particularly as 29-year-old from Abergavenny, Gethings jumps up two weights having last fought at 154lbs.

The Welsh fighter also has Celtic title previous, winning the BUI Celtic middleweight title in April and losing to Sion Yaxley for the BBBofC light middleweight version of the strap in July.