Marvel Star Barry Keoghan says he’ll walk Emmet Brennan to ring as Taylor – Serrano campaign picks up

The campaign to get Irish Olympian Emmet Brennan a slot on the mega and historic Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano card has picked up pace thanks to its most famous campaigner.

On Friday Barry Keoghan called on Eddie Hearn and co to ‘make it happen’ and give his fellow Dub a slot on the April 30, Madison Square Garden hosted, DAZN broadcast show.

By Sunday the Eternals, The Batman and Calm With Horses star was declaring he’d walk the Inner-city inspiration into the ring if he secured a fight on what promises to be a historic and iconic night thanks to top of the bill protagonists, Irish legend Taylor and seven weight world champ Serrano.

Make @emmetbrennan91 happen @EddieHearn @MatchroomBoxing

Emmet I will walk you to the ring too brother 🥊🏅🇮🇪☘️ — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) February 13, 2022

Despite not officially ditching the vest and turning over as of yet, the Dockland’s BC graduate has revealed a desire to debut on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s undisputed lightweight world title fight.

The Dub was keen to let the powers that be in DAZN and Matchroom, including Eddie Hearn of his willingness to fight and what he would bring to the table.

There was instant support online for the idea with a host on Twitter, in particular, calling for the Irish Boxing Award’s Special Merit nominee to be added to the card.

Keoghan’s latest revelation may help massively. It appears the top of the bill and the sense of history that comes with the fight will be enough to ensure a sell-out, so Brennan’s ability to sell in New York may be made redundant on this occassion.

With that in mind bringing a famous and much-loved actor to the table is huge. It allows him to add value to the card and the production. Matchroom are happy to push Jake Paul, who promotes Serrano, to fore and having another famous name around and involved, albeit to a lesser degree, on fight night or during fight week can bring extra eyes to the sport.

Keoghan, who is from Dublin’s Inner City himself, is known to be a boxing fan, indeed he has a big gra for the sweet science and often trains on the pads.

Can see it now @BarryKeoghan

walks @emmetbrennan91to the ring. Has a scuffle with @jakepaul

back stage and @EddieHearn says he wants to make that fight!!! We hear he can box! https://t.co/r1OGoL61S7 — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) February 12, 2022

Speaking to Newstalk recently he expressed an interest in fighting competitively – “Look, I still train, and if the chance arises for me to step in and do a tournament I would; I’d love to.

“I’d love to get in the ring and fight, man. I really would. I have a massive love for boxing. It is beautiful to watch as well.”

Speaking further on the possibility of fighting in the Garden in spring, Brennan said: “Nothing makes more sense than an Irish Olympian fighting out of New York to open the show. It gives Matchroom an Irish ticket seller and audience for every show they run on the East Coast.”