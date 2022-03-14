Martin Rogan vs John Fury on Fury Whtye Undercard?

Tyson Fury has revealed moves are being made to get his father John Fury on the undercard of his WBC world heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte next month.

The last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title says he is doing all he can to his father a fight on the April 23 Wembley card.

Speaking recently Fury said: “I’m trying to get John on the undercard to be honest,” said Fury.

“We’re still working on that. Frank [Warren] is working very hard behind the scenes, it’s not been announced but I’m just going to give you a little sneaky preview.

“Big John, trying to get him on the undercard. So yeah, don’t be surprised.”

While its most likely just fanciful Fury camera talk, it has prompted some to suggest a fight with Martin Rogan is in the works.

Rogan recently John Fury to pick on someone his own age when challenging to fight Tyson Fury’s dad.

‘Big Rogie’ didn’t take too kindly to Fury aggressively questioning Carl Frampton over predicting Jake Paul would get the better of Tommy Fury – and said he was willing to fight the 57-year-old.

Retired Belfast heavy, Rogan, who lost an Irish heavyweight title fight to Tyson Fury in 2012 rowed in behind former two-weight world champ Frampton.

In a social media post Rogan said it was time the “over 50s got it on” and he said once he defeated John Fury he’d take on Tommy and then Tyson.

“Your messing our Carl about, we back each other up here, I’ll fight you then Tommy and then Tyson.”

The post was made in good spirit and there was an element of jest about it.

However, Fury has looked to fight age-appropriate suitors previously and Rogan is another who has more than once suggested he was fit enough to fight- and with ‘The Gyspy King’ stating his father will trade leather next month fans have put 2+2 together to come up with an over 50’s clash between the former Commonwealth champ and Fury snr, who used to fight and has a pro record of 8-4-1.

Rogan has already shared the ring with a Fury, losing to now WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury in the last Irish heavyweight title fight back in 2012.