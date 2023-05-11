Marku’d Man? – Dylan Moran to fight ‘Albanian King’

Dylan Moran has agreed to fight Florian Marku and will make his Sky debut very soon.

The Waterford welter realized a lifelong dream when he fought in his home city in April – and looks set to follow up that massive moment with a huge night of another kind.

Rumour has suggested ‘The Real Deal’ has been offered a number of fights with TV fighters on well-known TV platforms and had a choice of summer breakthrough opportunities.

Speaking on social media this week, Moran, who stopped Mauro Maximiliano Godoy on top of the April 8 Ring Kings card, confirmed the phone has been ringing and suggested he has answered a call.

Indeed, he went as far as to reveal ‘exciting’ fight news will be confirmed in the coming days.

“Enjoyed a few weeks off social media. Glad to say the big calls are finally coming.

“It’s taken longer than expected but it’s good to be here. Exciting fight news in the next few days.”#

Irish-boxing.com understands Marku is the name he has agreed to fight and he will trade leather with the ‘Albanian King’ on a Boxxer card at a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

The undefeated well-supported fighter provides passage to a big card and Sky Sports for Moran – not to mention a win over such a name on such a platform would change the trajectory of his career.

Marku has been continually called out by Stevie McKenna and has also been linked to Belfast entertainer Tyrone McKenna recently, but Moran gets the chance to scalp him first.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win, Moran pointed out it was time to seek some bigger bouts. “I’m 18-1 now, you can see the hype is there, so whoever is paying the most. I’m 28 now, so whoever gives the best offer and pricks my ears up. Wherever the money is whatever makes sense. Whoever is paying the most money I’m going there.

“I’ve never put money first, I’ve always been trying to make it happen, trying to get there. Now I’m here I want to make sure I take the correct steps and move forward.”