Marku the Date – Dylan Moran to Fight Albanian King on Smith-Eubank Card

Dylan Moran [18(8)-1(1)] should finally square off with Florian Marku [12(7)-0-1] on September 2.

The pair have been linked since the Spring and it’s understood a deal has been agreed in principle for a Sky Sports broadcast, Boxxer promoted fight since late April.

However, there has been nothing by way of official confirmation as of yet and Moran went as far as to reveal he had yet to receive a contract as recent as June.

A number of online outlets have this week reported the fight is being lined up for September 2 and it appears it could well be worth the wait for Moran, as his big breakthrough moment looks set for the Liam Smith – Chris Eubank rematch card and the 02 Arena.

The undefeated well-supported ‘Albanian King’ provides passage to a big card and Sky Sports for ‘The Real Deal’ – not to mention a win over such a name on such a platform would change the trajectory of his career.

Marku has been continually called out by Stevie McKenna and has also been linked to Belfast entertainer Tyrone McKenna recently, but it appears Moran gets the chance to scalp him first.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win, Moran pointed out it was time to seek some bigger bouts. “I’m 18-1 now, you can see the hype is there, so whoever is paying the most. I’m 28 now, so whoever gives the best offer and pricks my ears up. Wherever the money is whatever makes sense. Whoever is paying the most money I’m going there.

“I’ve never put money first, I’ve always been trying to make it happen, trying to get there. Now I’m here I want to make sure I take the correct steps and move forward.”