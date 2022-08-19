Marku or America – Tyrone McKenna Welterweight Wishlist

The Mighty Celt has become the latest McKenna to call out Florian Marku.

Having successfully made the move up to welterweight with victory over Chris Jenkins in another highly entertaining bout earlier this month, Tyrone McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] has drawn up a fresh hit list.

Top of the re-drafted menu is Florian Marku, the popular Boxxer-signed Albanian, who Stevie McKenna [12(11)-0] also enjoys calling out.

The Belfast McKenna believes a fight between himself and the Sky Sports name would fit his ‘in this game to entertain’ remit and also help him fulfill one of two newly articulated ambitions.

“New weight means new hit list,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Florian Marku would be a fun fight to make, or any of the big names in America,” he adds.

The former Oliver Plunkett BC amateur has other things potential opponents on his goal chart.

The Pete Taylor-trained welter also has Odyssey bill topping hopes and big name American fight aspirations.

“Before I bow out and retire I want to have either headlined the SSE or fought a big name in America over in America so hopefully one of them can come into reality by next year.”