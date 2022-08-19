Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Marku or America – Tyrone McKenna Welterweight Wishlist

Jonny Stapleton

The Mighty Celt has become the latest McKenna to call out Florian Marku.

Having successfully made the move up to welterweight with victory over Chris Jenkins in another highly entertaining bout earlier this month, Tyrone McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] has drawn up a fresh hit list.

Top of the re-drafted menu is Florian Marku, the popular Boxxer-signed Albanian, who Stevie McKenna [12(11)-0] also enjoys calling out.

The Belfast McKenna believes a fight between himself and the Sky Sports name would fit his ‘in this game to entertain’ remit and also help him fulfill one of two newly articulated ambitions.

“New weight means new hit list,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Florian Marku would be a fun fight to make, or any of the big names in America,” he adds.

The former Oliver Plunkett BC amateur has other things potential opponents on his goal chart.

The Pete Taylor-trained welter also has Odyssey bill topping hopes and big name American fight aspirations.

“Before I bow out and retire I want to have either headlined the SSE or fought a big name in America over in America so hopefully one of them can come into reality by next year.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire – RUNNING ORDER

Joe O'Neill

Russell Jr ready to prove he is ‘best featherweight in the World’ with Hyland performance

irishboxing

Michael Conlan to make massive step up in Madison Square Garden this December

Jonny Stapleton