‘Mark My Words’ – Ruadhan Farrell shares big dream after stoppage win

It’s a big dream but a dream Ruadhan Farrell [2(1)-0] is more confident will come true after his stoppage victory at the Europe Hotel last Saturday.

The new to the scene super bantamweight told Irish-boxing.com that he wanted to win a world title for legendary Belfast trainer John Breen before his second pro fight – and reaffirmed the ambition post having his hand raised on the MHD card.

In fact, he was more confident of the success after the first-round stoppage win over the durable Luke Fash because it proved to him he has the right man in his corner for his pro journey.

Punching harder was something Farrell had worked on with Breen ahead of the weekend and it paid off.

“I told John at the start of this camp that I want to sit down on my punches and I want to hurt him. It showed there because I did hurt him a couple of times. The work paid off,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel amazing. I think I hurt him in the first 10 seconds with a left hook. Then I caught him with an uppercut and I said to myself I’m going to stop him here and I did. I just went mad and I got the stoppage. I’m very happy with that. It’s my first ever stoppage so I’m over the moon. Everyone is loving it. The place went mental.”

After he calmed himself down somewhat Farrell, whose stoppage win was contested and protested by Fash, did stress he is aware he is still a work in progress.

He has lofty ambitions but knows solid foundations need to be put in place before he can make title moves.

“This year I look at it as an apprenticeship. I want to learn and I want to get rounds in. Next, I want to move to a six-rounder and get six rounds under my belt. I didn’t even get to get out of first gear tonight, so I can get back to the gym on Monday. Hopefully, I stay busy and get five fights by the end of the year, that’s two down three left to go. Mark {Dunlop] has kept me busy and he promised me he’ll keep me busy. I just want to learn and keep learning maybe stay at this level and next year pick it up,” he adds before commenting on what next year and beyond may hold in store.

“This time next year I want to fight for the Irish title or the Celtic title then move on to British then European level. I told yourselves in an interview last week I want to be John’s next World Champion and mark my words I will be. Dream big!”

Discussing a possible Irish title fight with Cian Doyle of Crumlin, he said: “That’s one we can look at for next year. Dublin or Belfast it would be a big fight. If it was Dublin we’d go down and take over the place.”