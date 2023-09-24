Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

‘Mark MY Words’ – Emmet Brennan Makes Bold Jamie Morrissey Prediction

Emmet Brennan [1-0] warns it will take him no more than four to beat Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0-1] if they do meet on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron on November 25.

The Dublin and Limerick fighters are said to be very close to agreeing a mouthwatering domestic clash for the 3Arena and the massive Matchroom card.

If, as expected, it does come off, it won’t be the all-action war of attrition some have suggested. Indeed, Brennan thinks it will be over before it has time to warm into a potential Fight of the Year.

Speaking online the Olympian and Dublin Dockland’s graduate said he would stop the two-weight BUI Celtic champion before the fight went past four rounds.

The Darren Barker managed former amateur of note has shown Morrissey and his career approach respect since the fight was first muted – but has always been vocal about his belief that he defeats any of the domestic level super middles at present.

He certainly is confident he has the IGB Boxing 168lbs fighter’s number.

