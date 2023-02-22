Mari and Walsh fight for medals in Sofia today

Three Irish fighters will be in action on Day 4 of the Strandja tournament with two fighting for medals.

57kg Adam Hession opens his account with a second prelim clash against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari also opens his tournament but does so at the quarter finals stage against Algeria. 71kg Dean Walsh also boxes in a quarter-final and for a medal after two wins already thus far. 71kg Aidan Walsh, who was also due to contest his quarter-final on Thursday but has withdrawn through injury.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon