Mari and Walsh fight for medals in Sofia today
Three Irish fighters will be in action on Day 4 of the Strandja tournament with two fighting for medals.
57kg Adam Hession opens his account with a second prelim clash against Turkey. 51kg Sean Mari also opens his tournament but does so at the quarter finals stage against Algeria. 71kg Dean Walsh also boxes in a quarter-final and for a medal after two wins already thus far. 71kg Aidan Walsh, who was also due to contest his quarter-final on Thursday but has withdrawn through injury.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Watch
The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon