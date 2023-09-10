Manager shares shock Tommy McCarthy World Title Fight News



Tommy McCarthy [20(10)-4(2)] should be fighting for a world title TODAY.



The Belfast cruiserweight had signed a contract to fight Arsen Goulamirian [27(18)-0] for the WBA world title in Marseille, France, and was due to challenge for the strap on September 10.



MHD’s Mark Dunlop only revealed as much this morning sharing the news on social media.





Irish-boxing.com understands an issue between French promoter Sebastien Acaries and network Canal+ prompted the card to be cancelled.

Today was our 2nd date for @Tommymac90 v @arsenferoz someone is telling lies……. pic.twitter.com/i2sR9rkcgf — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) September 10, 2023

Acaries, who guides the world champion’s career, sued the station to try and get them to fund and broadcast the world title fight. The promoter lost and the fight was cancelled as a result.



It’s not the first time McCarthy, who is mandatory for the European title he previously held, saw a fight with the Armenian-born French pro slip through his grasp.



The Mack Attack’ has now agreed to fight the American-based Armenia-born French national on FOUR occasions with the fight yet to materialize.



Indeed, the Belfast cruiserweight said yes to the tilt earlier this year and reports suggested he was set to challenge Goulamirian in France on April Fool’s day.



Dunlop, who guided James Tennyson to a world title shot, previously told Irish-boxing.com that April 1st was never the date but said he was in talks re an April 15th showdown.



“I’ve been in talks with Arsen Goulamirian’s team for a long time. It appears and then it disappears,” he explained in March.





“It was never April 1st, to be honest, the date we were told originally was April 15th.”