Manager says Brennan needs to show Morrissey ‘More Respect’

Emmet Brennan needs to show Jamie Morrissey and the way he changed the domestic scene more respect according to manager Ian Gaughran.

The Olympian was keen to fight the Limerick fighter with an allergy to journeymen in just his second pro fight – and proposed a September RDS title showdown.

However, Gaughran who mentors the two-weight Celtic title winner, says it isn’t that easy. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the IGB boss warned the Dubliner can’t just ‘swan in’ and get a title shot.

Gaughran points out the Muay Thai convert has jumped straight in at the deep end and been in four title fights in just six pro fights to date – and argues it’s a career path that deserves massive respect. He also says Morrissey’s hard-earned standing is one he doesn’t want anyone to try to cash in on for free.

“Emmet has had one fight at six rounds, albeit impressively, he has all the amateur experience, he’s great and I really like him but Jamie has done it the hard way,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You don’t just get to go ‘I’m better than him. I want to fight him’. Have a bit of respect for what Jamie has done and the blueprint Jamie has made for all those domestic fighters. He jumped in against [Robert] Burkey and beat him, went to Scotland to beat [Ben] McGivern, who since won the BBBofC Celtic title and he beat {Kevin] Cronin and gave an immediate rematch out of respect.

“I just think Jamie deserves that little bit of respect and for us to go ‘your man can’t just swan in here’.”

In fairness to Brennan, he has always expressed admiration for Morrissey’s approach. Indeed he’s been somewhat inspired by it, hence his desire to jump straight into domestic action. Not to mention Gaughran, who also mentors Graham McCormack, Dominic Donegan, James Freeman and Ruddy Farrell among others, suggests Morrissey would be keen, although he is adamant it would only happen on their terms.

“There is probably an element of I don’t want to see the fight right now because it’s a really tough fight,” he admits.

“It has to be for something worthwhile, either a load of money or a title, and not a title he has already won twice. The Irish title!

“The risk has to be worth the reward. Emmet Brennan has the potential to be one of the best super middleweights in Europe if he translates his amateur pedigree into the pro game. If he’s going to progress the way everyone, including myself, think he’s going to progress then make it worthwhile,” he adds before revealing his ideal Morrissey Brennan plan.

“He’d take it after he gets his mandatory shot at the Irish title. Kevin[Cronin] and Craig [McCarthy] fight, Jamie is out in Cork on the 7th of October, Jamie is mandatory for the winner of the two, Emmet and Tommy Hyde can fight for the Celtic and the winner gets the winner of Jamie versus the winner of Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin!”