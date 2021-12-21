Making a mega fight – Jake Paul determined to Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano made

Jake Paul is determined to deliver ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ for Amanda Serrano.

The Youtuber turned fighter and now fight manager has recently teamed up with the seven-weight world champion, is guiding her career, and has had the 33-year-old on his most recent undercard.

The American social media star wants Serrano to take centre stage next and says he will do all he can to make sure she does.

Paul, who defeated Tyron Woodley in Miami on Saturday, says he will push to ensure a mega-fight with Undisputed lightweight star Katie Taylor is made.

Following Serrano’s win over Miriam Gutteriz over the weekend Paul said: “That’s a main event in its own right. I’m going to do everything in my power to make that fight the biggest female boxing fight in the history of the sport and a historic moment.”

Paul, who has regularly taken issue with promoters’ financial practices, believes the fighter who is now affiliated to him is deserving of the spotlight and the seven-figure payday that is rumoured to be coming her way.

He continued: “It’s so satisfying because [Amanda] deserves the money and the notoriety more than I do.

“She’s put in thousands and hundreds of hours in the gym and she deserves the big payday that she’s going to get. She deserves to be able to retire from boxing and not work again.

“That hasn’t been the case for women’s boxing, they’ve been underpaid and taken advantage of and it’s an amazing accomplishment for me to be able to help her and she’s such an awesome person.”

It’s understood the fight has been agreed in principle and once a few I’s are dotted T’s crossed an announcement should be made.

There has been strong suggestion it will take place in late April.