‘Make it Happen’ – Box Office Star Barry Keoghan Joins the Emmett Brennan Taylor-Serrano Campaign

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has joined the Emmett Brennan Madison Square Garden campaign.

The Eternals, The Batman and Calm With Horses star is the latest to tell Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, the Olympians presence on a massively Irish influenced New York card makes perfect sense.

Despite not officially ditching the vest and turning over as of yet, the Dockland’s BC graduate has revealed a desire to debut on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s undisputed lightweight world title fight.

The Dub was keen to let the powers that be in DAZN and Matchroom, including Eddie Hearn of his willingness to fight and what he would bring to the table.

There was instant support online for the idea with a host on Twitter, in particular, calling for the Irish Boxing Award’s Special Merit nominee to be added to the April 30 Madison Square Garden hosted DAZN broadcast bill.

Among those calling for the Inner City inspiration’s inclusion on what promises to be a historic and iconic fight night was actor Keoghan.

Keoghan, who is from Dublin’s Inner City himself, is known to be a boxing fan, indeed he has a big gra for the sweet science and often trains on the pads.

Speaking to Newstalk recently he expressed an interest in fighting competitively – “Look, I still train, and if the chance arises for me to step in and do a tournament I would; I’d love to.

“I’d love to get in the ring and fight, man. I really would. I have a massive love for boxing. It is beautiful to watch as well.”

Speaking further on the possibility of fighting in the Garden in spring, Brennan said: “Nothing makes more sense than an Irish Olympian fighting out of New York to open the show. It gives Matchroom an Irish ticket seller and audience for every show they run on the East Coast.”

Hearn is aware of the value of an Irish name in New York, most recently he gave Brennan’s former amateur rival Thomas O’Toole a slot on the underacrd of Jason Quigley’s challenge to WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade.

It has to be noted, Brennan has yet to officially confirm he is going pro.