Main Man – Top of the bill KO for Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole produced a performance worthy of the extra spotlight afforded him on Friday night.

The Connemara light heavy looked very much at home on top of a Vertex Promotions card at the Freepost I.B.E.W Hall in Dorchester defeating Leonardo Ladeira with relative ease on St Patrick’s Day.

The Galway fighter dominated from start to premature finish, hurting his foe in the first before taking him out with a merciless flurry in the second.

The victory capped off a good St Patrick’s weekend for the Irish in Boston with Callum Walsh and Tommy Hyde also recording wins in the Irish-influenced city.

O’Toole started well and after finding his range with a varied jab and brought in his backhand to good effect mid-way through the stanza, rocking the Brazilan’s head back with a strong left hand, before stumbling him to the ropes soon after.

The 25-year-old continued to force the action in the second and was scoring regularly much to the delight of his support.

Ladeira took heavy punishment to head and body and despite trying to fight back looked ready to go from 1 minute in. Then, somewhat ironically just when it looked like he would reach round three, O’Toole took him out.

‘The Kid’ backed the Brazilian into the corner and unleashed, forcing the referee to jump in and call a halt to proceedings 2:24 into the second.

The victory sees O’Toole improve to 6-0 while Leonardo Ladeira slips to 2-8