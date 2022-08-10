Magnificent – Conor Quinn makes Irish debut on TV show

Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] introduction to Irish pro boxing could be a special one.

The Belfast talent finally makes his home debut next month, having been confirmed for the September 24 Europa Card.

It means Quinn’s first Belfast fight will play out on national tv via TG4 and on a card headlined by an EU featherweight title fight for Eric Donovan.

It’s a massive chance for the MHD prospect to make up for some lost time and gain crossover exposure.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for Belfast’s latest flyweight but considering he hasn’t fought in two years a get back on the bike fight is expected.

The under-the-radar talent had the Australians raving during his time in Oz and teamed up with Mark Dunlop when he returned home over a year ago.

However, he has yet to fight under the new banner or at home. All that changes when ‘Magnificent’ joins the likes of Tommy McCarthy on the tv undercard, which also hosts the clash of Cavan between Owen Duffy and Dominic Donegan.

Bray light middleweight Eddie Treacy was also added to the card today, the ‘Honey Badger’ makes his MHD debut and fights for the first time this year against England’s James McCarthy.

Speaking online Quinn said: “It has been a hard 2 years not being able to fight but I have been in the gym every single day working with Dee Walsh and Sean Crowe and that will show on fight night.

“I would like to say thank you to my girlfriend Jessica Daye, family, friends, sponsors and team for always standing by me and supporting me throughout everything.

“A special mention has to go to my major sponsor Bobby Werhman for giving me the opportunity to train full time whilst not being able to compete. The sport needs more guys like him.”

Irish-boxing.com expects three more fights to be confirmed over the coming days.