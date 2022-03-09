Magic Man – Conlan Promises to make Wood’s title disappear after treating fans to a trick

Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] to vowed to make Leigh Wood’s world title disappear after treating fans to a magic show on Wednesday.

The Belfast featherweight was in a relaxed mood at the public workout at The Level in Nottingham ahead of his bid to dethrone WBA ‘regular’ world champion Wood [25(15)-2(1)].

In fact, so laid back was the 30-year-old that he brought in his cut man Russ Anber into the ring to perform a magic trick.

The Team Conlan member appeared to make red balls jump from his hand to the hands of a fan who had been brought into the ring.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing, after Conlan joked: “See the trick where there was one ball in the girl’s hand, and one in Russ’ hand, and then they both ended up in her hands?

“That’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night with the belts. They will end up in my hands.”

Conlan knows he won’t get the job done by magic in a sold out Motor Point Arena on Saturday, admitting he will need a career best display – and he is confident he deliver just that.

“I’ll be focused on producing the best Michael Conlan and being the best featherweight in the world.

“I don’t think anyone can beat me on my best day and the challenge is to bring my best day to the Motorpoint Arena on 12 March.

“Leigh is a very good fighter, a tough fighter, who has shown his grit in the past and carries a bit of power.

“He’s also a good boxer, he has a lot of good attributes but everything he has I have an answer to. It’s a tough challenge but one I know I’ll overcome.

Nottingham, UK: Michael Conlan during his Fighter workout session ahead of his fight This weekend. 9 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I’ve sometimes struggled to perform against lesser opponents – I always perform better against the better guys, that’s why I’m so excited about this.

“This is the best boxer I’ve fought since I became a professional and I’m looking forward to putting on my best performance. I know I can separate the occasion from the fight.

“I think it will be a tactical fight for a while, then he may have to throw caution to the wind to try to take me out, which will be his downfall.”

