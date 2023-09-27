Madison Square Garden Date for Feargal McCrory

Feargal McCrory [14(7)-0] is set for a big Garden party.

‘Fearless’ has secured a slot on 360 Promotions November 9 show and will fight live on UFC Fight Pass at the Theather in Madison Square Garden.

The Tyrone talent will provide further Irish interest to a show that is topped by ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’ Callum Walsh.

It’s a massive for the 31-year-old, as a good showing could see him become a regular on Walsh’s East Coast cards, which would in turn would lead to an association with UFC Fight Pass, Dana White, Tom Loeffler and co.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said online.

“Madison Square Garden, I’ll see you soon, and I’ll see you all there too!! I said I would get back here, I have, and at this level, I’ll stay.”

It remains to be seen who McCrory will face, but fighters on the UFC Fight Pass cards are usually strongly matched, so the New York-trained southpaw could face a welcome step up.

The bout will also be the former Irish champion’s fourth in just over a year, which will be viewed as a massive positive considering he suffered from inactivity in the past.

Walsh will make the second defense of his WBC US Silver light middleweight title, against Ismael Villarreal on top of the card.