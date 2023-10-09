Machine Gone – Aaron McKenna left searching for new breakthrough rival

Aaron McKenna will have to find a new route to world level after initial ‘breakthrough’ target Liam Williams has gone a different direction.

‘The Silencer’ and the former world champion have been linked at numerous points throughout the year and after a prolonged war of words looked set to finally settle their differences in the ring this winter.

Post two failed attempts to persuade Williams to trade leather with the Monaghan prospect, it had looked like Boxxer finally had finally got the fight over the line.

The 31-year-old said he had agreed to share the ring with the Hennessy Sports middleweight on October 31 but has since confirmed a different fight.

The former Demetrius Andrade and Chris Eubank jr. opponent will provide Queensberry’s middleweight prospect Hamzah Sheeraz with his first big test at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 2 December, live on TNT Sports.

The Machine said: “I am excited to be back on TNT Sports,” he said. “It is a really great platform, and I am excited for the fight. I think it is one all the people want to see, and I saw that fans are getting excited about it after one or two things leaked out on social media.

“People seem to be loving the idea of this fight already. Hamzah is a very good fighter and is obviously very tall and rangy, he can punch a bit and, overall, it will be a good challenge and one that I am really up for.

“I cannot wait for December, so bring it on!”

It’s disappointing for McKenna who worked to create interest in the potentially career-enhancing fight, although the fact he continued to queried Williams’s willingness suggests his team would be exploring other options. It remains unsure as to whether Queensberry offered a bigger purse than Boxxer to get Williams in with their prospect or if he fancied Sheeraz more than the Monaghan man.