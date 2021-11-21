Luke Keeler offered Sergio Martinez and Chris Eubank Jr fights

Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] is attracting big-name attention as he gears up for a ring return.

The Ballyfermot middleweight hasn’t been seen in the ring since his January 2020 world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade but has remained relevant if recent offers are anything to go by.

‘Coolhand’ had been offered the chance to fight Chris Eubank Jr and Sergio Martinez in recent months. He has rebuffed both offers but the fact he got the call will be viewed as a positive as he returns to training.

The call from Martinez came as recently as last week. The former pound for pound star offered the former Irish champion the chance to fight in Spain in January, but the date proved too soon for the Pete Taylor trained 160lbs fighter.

At 46-years-of-age the Argentine former world champ is well past his best – but would prove a high profile fight and a more than acceptable return from a prolonged layoff nonetheless.

A middleweight in his prime, Eubank Jr also offered the Dub the chance to fight. The Brighton former foe of Spike O’Sullivan was looking for an opponent for his Boxxer debut early last month, Keeler, like Conor Coyle, got a late call, but again the timing wasn’t right.

The 34-year-old revealed as much when speaking to Boxing Bants.

Speaking previously Keeler revealed he has one run left in him and is going to give it everything he has got to try and achieve the world title dream.

The former world title challenger has suggested one big win could lead to a second-world tilt and earlier this year suggested himself and Jason Quigley could trade leather.