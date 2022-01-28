Luke Keeler calls for era-defining Jason Quigley fight

Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] has called on Jason Quigley [19(14)-1] to help him find a definitive answer to the ‘who is the best middleweight of the current era’ question.

The Ballyfermot middleweight is keen to face the Donegal favourite – and believes this year’s Féile would be the perfect platform for what would be a huge all-Irish fight.

The pair have been tentatively linked over the years without ever looking likely to fight. However, ‘Cool Hand’ thinks the timing is now right with both coming off world title defeats to Demetrius Andrade and looking for a way back into the spotlight.

The Pete Taylor-trained middle also points out it’s a chance for himself and Quigley to do what Andy Lee, Matthew Macklin, and John Duddy failed to do by delivering the Irish fight fans a massive domestic middleweight clash.

“It’s the perfect fight for us both,” Keeler told Irish-Boxing.com. “I always thought it was a shame Macklin, Lee and Duddy never got to fight.”

Having twice defeated Conrad Cummings, Keeler feels he could become known as the best Irish fighter of his era if he was to beat the World Championships silver medalist.

“I had great battles with Conrad and be nice to see who was best middleweight of our era by facing Quigley.”

One of Irish boxing’s Mr. Nice guys, Keeler is call out adverse and is keen for this to be seen as a fight suggestion rather than a call to arms.

The Dubliner just thinks it makes sense, more sense now than ever.

“I’ve great respect for Jason as fighter and man but I believe it makes sense and it’s a fight that would generate good interest.”

Keeler-Quigley middleweight meeting talk resurfaced over the last few weeks, as Eddie Hearn mentioned both as potential opponents for Caoimhin Agyarko.

Some fight fans suggested it better if the two more experienced 160lbs fighters fought first, serving up a quality fight and giving Agyarko time to bank more experience in the process. That’s a plan Keeler sees working. ​

“Caoimhin was saying he wanted another fight before stepping up, Quigley is the fight for now, first focus on that, but Caoimhin would be the natural fight afterwards. I would be happy to take it then.”

Keeler hasn’t fought since he lost to WBO world champion Andrade in January of 2020, as a result he would most likely want a warm-up bout before any Quigley meeting.

The Ballybofey middle is rumoured to have Matchroom options and should explore them once he has recovered from the jaw injury he suffered against Andrade in December. Considering Hearn is also a fan of Keeler, it could be a fight DAZN may want.

It would have to be noted that Spike O’Sullivan was also a high profile 160lbs fighter in recent years, but now fights at light middleweight, although he may look to move back up for some domestic action.