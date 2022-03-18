Loonam and Eagleson Move to Within One Win of a Euro Medal

Two more Team Ireland fighters booked their places in the quarter finals of the European U22 Championships on Thursday.

Lightweight Paul Loonam recorded a unanimous decision win over Hungary’s Ruben Romai in a dominating performance in Porec, Croatia.

Bantamweight Dylan Eagleson put in an assured performance against Armenia’s Erik Tokhyan and came away with a unanimous decision

Now both men contest their respective Quarter Finals on Saturday.

It wasn’t to be for featherweight Jake McMahon, who came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision in his contest with Tahir Taha Akkoyun.

Day Six is a bumper day for Team Ireland, with 7 boxers in action. 57kg Zara Breslin and 54kg Niamh Fay return to the ring today in their Quarter Finals, having won their opening bouts on Wednesday, against Hungary and Ukraine, respectively.

Making their tournament debuts are: flyweight, Daina Moorehouse, the Enniskerry National Elite Champion faces Nikolina Cacic of Croatia, light welterweight Eve Woods contests against Italy’s Miriam Tommasone; welterweight Kaci Rock meets Ukraine’s Maryna Stokio, light middleweight Lisa O’Rourke meets Melissa Gemini of Italy, and middleweight Aoibhe Carabine boxes Hungary’s Regina Lakos.

All Team Ireland women box in Friday’s evening session.

The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley