Looking Ahead – Gary Cully not taking a traditional boxing approach

In true non-conformist fashion Naas lightweight Gary Cully [15(9)-0] is avoiding the ‘one fight at a time mantra’ so often dished out by his peers.

A six-foot-plus lightweight southpaw, Cully has always stood out physically, his recent run of step-up knockout wins saw him distinguish himself further from many at the weight – and it appears his mental approach is also unique.

The Pete Taylor-trained Matchroom man takes on Wilfredo Flores [10(5)-0-1] on the big Wood-Lara card in Nottingham on Saturday night and his attitude toward the fight proves as much. The clash with the undefeated American looks like a smartly dressed-up keep-busy affair ahead of a big step up on the May 20th Katie Taylor homecoming card.

It’s the kind of bout and the kind of scenario that more often than not draws out the ‘one fight at a time’ line, with fighters stopping themselves from looking ahead for fear of overlooking the banana skin in front of them.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully and Wilfredo Floresn Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title fight on Saturday night. 16 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Son of Sarto is different, he doesn’t see May 20th as a distraction he sees it as motivation. The 27-year-old has no issue with thinking about walking out on the Katie Taylor undercard and all the other things on his vision board ahead of this DAZN broadcast clash because he uses them to remind him what’s at stake on Saturday.

“People are saying don’t get too distracted because obviously there is talk of Taylor and Serano 2 and a big fight for me on that card,” Cully tells Irish-boxing.com.

“But I’m using that as motivation. If I don’t get through Saturday night then those dreams are up in smoke. Fighting back in Dublin, in my home, in front of my people has been a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid. I’m using that as motivation, win on Saturday and we are on to bigger and better things.”

Lopez only has to look at the main event and Maurico Lara to see what an upset win on a Matchroom card can do for your career, and will come motivated to change his life as a result.

Cully is fully aware of that but points out that his dreams also rely on the result. The Kildare fighter notes defeat would see his life change for the negative and he is determined to make sure we are miles off the final destination for the Cully hype train.

“He’s coming over here and he’s nothing to lose. The odds are stacked against him. Everyone is expecting me to blast him out in 30 seconds again, I’m building that reputation through my performances, but also that isn’t what boxing is. He comes here undefeated, he’s coming here confident, he’s coming over here to put an end to my hype train, put an end to my party, but I’ve big plans for the rest of the year and for 2024 as well,” he adds before claiming everything about their records suggests he will emerge victorious on Saturday.

“I’ve passed these tests. I’ve beaten former world champions, I’ve beaten undefeated fighters, 10-0, 15-0, look back at my BoxRec I’ve passed my tests. He has a big, big step up in front of him and I think it’s going to be too much for him. “

Photo Credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson