‘Look out the Devil has come’ – Managers chilling message for domestic middleweights

Middleweights beware a Dublin devil is coming to haunt the division.

That’s the warning Ian Gaughran has for those in and around 160lbs domestically after signing Peter Carr.

The IGB boss has finally steered Carr in the pro boxing lane and is extremely excited about the journey ahead.

The manager, who has Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey, Dave Ryan and the like on his roster, believes Carr has the attributes to shake things up at Irish level and promises at the very least he’ll be a fun addition to the scene.

“I’ve been waiting to get Peter into the stable and now that we’ve got it done and over the line, I’m absolutely buzzing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when discussing a fighter who will debut on February 9.

“He guarantees excitement and is a massive puncher – we’re going to have some fun as he progresses through the ranks and establishes himself as a pro boxer, because he fears no-one and will be a major problem for everyone around middleweight and even light middleweight.”

The former Crumlin BC amateur has most recently been seen competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai but will return to the sweet science as early as next month.

“I really can’t wait to see him in the ring and he’ll be out very soon on the JB Promotions bill in the brilliant Warehouse – I’ve no doubt his supporters will make a tonne of noise.

“He mixed it with all the top lads when he was younger in the amateur ranks and went on to have an incredible kickboxing career, where he won European and World titles,” he adds discussing the Jimmy Upton mentored bangers background.

It won’t be pedal to the metal when it comes to Carrs progression but Gaughran doesn’t think it will be too long before he’s up to top speed.

“Long term, the world is his oyster but he’s only 25 and we’re not in any rush – he’s in great hands with Jimmy Upton and between us we’ll ensure he progresses properly but it won’t be too long before he steps up.

“Look out, the Devil has come!”