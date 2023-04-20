Long Trip Short Night – Gerard Hughes eyes first Stoppage Win

Gerard Hughes [2-0]is planning to make the long trip worthwhile for his loyal following.

The Ballycastle man populates the Galway Rising undercard on Friday night and is expecting a crowd to travel west with him.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter notes it’s a long trek, so he wants to put on a show for those that made the effort to make it, possibly by taking the short route to victory.

“I’m very excited to be on a great card and to share it with so much talent,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I have a good crowd coming. I know the drive won’t be nice but once in there it’ll just be like at home. I have support travelling down so that should help,” he adds before suggesting he is keen to show the improvements he’s made in the gym, improvements which may lead to first pro stoppage.

“I’m looking to show them the improvements I’ve made since the last fight. I’m starting to sit on my punches so I’d love a stoppage if it comes.”

Hughes has the chance to impress more than just his fans when he fights Francisco Rodriguez [1(1)-12(3)]of Spain over four rounds on the Conlan Boxing card. The bill will be broadcast on ESPN+ and he wants to perform for the cameras.

“It’s great to have a opportunity to showcase myself on TV and get such good coverage. I hope I can impress on the night.”

Hughes, who boasts an exciting style, has been kept busy since turning over, with this being his third fight since turning over late last year.

“The plan was always to stay busy,” he explains.

“I said to Kevin [Maree manager] I wanted to be busy and he’s done that for me. These fights aren’t telling on your body so you can go straight back into camp to keep improving and getting better.”