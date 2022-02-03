‘Loads of Fights there for Jason’ – Eddie Hearn wants to work with Quigley

Eddie Hearn is interested in working with Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] and would like to see him in against his fellow Irish middleweights.

Quigley’s last two fights have played out on DAZN, the platform the promoter is aligned to, and rumour has had the relationship continuing this year.

There were strong suggestions Matchroom had a three-fight plan for the Donegal favourite, which included some high profile England versus Irish battles and an all-Irish fight of note.

Speaking to Irish media recently, Hearn admitted Quigley interest and suggested he wanted the relationship to be about entertaining memorable fights as much as a journey back to the pinnacle for the recent world title challenger.

Hearn believes there are plenty of those fan-friendly matches to be made with Spike O’Sullivan, Luke Keeler and Caoimhin Agyarko among them.

“I believe his contract may be up. I like Jason, I felt a bit for him in the Andrade fight, busted his jaw and look Andrade is a good fighter,” Hearn, who works with Tommy McCarthy, James Tennyson, Agyarko and Katie Taylor said in Belfast recently.

“There are loads of fights there for Jason Quigley, the Spike fight, the Keeler fight, and maybe the Caoimhin fight. But sometimes someone like Jason Quigley, who has just fought Demetrius Andrade in a world title fight… you say to him about fighting Caoimhin, who is 10-0. and the response is ‘why should I fight Caoimhin?’. So maybe it’s a Spike or maybe it’s a Keeler but from our point of view he is always in exciting fights.”

Agyarko, who next fights on the Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood world title fight in Nottingham in March, has said he would like to fight any of the more experienced middles but admitted he would like to wait until he banked a little more experience, targeting November or December as the earliest he’d make that step up.

‘Spike,’ who has worked with Matchroom before, is weighing up light-middleweight options, the Cork fighter is down at the lighter weight where he could fight Dennis Hogan but wouldn’t be one to turn down a big fight.

Keeler has been vocal about his desire to share the ring with his fellow former world title challenger and is also known to DAZN viewers.