LIVE UPDATES – The Beginning

Professional boxing returns to Dublin tonight.

JB Promotions make their promotional debut with a seven-fight card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow.

Topping the bill is Luke Keeler in his first fight since he challenged for the WBO world middleweight title over three years ago. Tony McGlynn will also trade leather after a sabbatical fighting for the first time since the Spring of 2022.

Sennan Kelly, who’s enjoyed a relatively busy 2023, also appears, fighting in what could be his last fight before he challenges for a title. Former amateur standout Declan Geraghty populates the card and sees action after suffering back-to-back Irish title fight cancelations.

Oisin Treacy, Matthew Tyndall and Glenn Byrne will all make their debuts on the card.

Irish-boxing.com will be ringside and providing live updates.

(Keep refreshing the page to see live updates)