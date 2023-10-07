LIVE UPDATES – Super Fights Cork Card

The Rebel rising continues and picks up pace in Cork tonight.

Cork City hosts its second card in a year with some of the county’s best prospects getting what was previously a rare chance to fight in front of their home fans.

Tommy Hyde headlines the Siam Warriors Super Fights card for the second time. ‘The Guvenour’ faces an interesting Ireland versus Mexico battle, his latest early days test coming against Abraham Hernandez Mejia at the Parochial Hall.

By the time the final bells sound for his fight, most of Cathal Crowley’s clashes will have played out in Cork!

The super middleweight will have Spike O’Sullivan in his corner as he takes on Pole Aleksander Nagolski in his first six-rounder.

Danny Keating is back home and makes his pro-Cork debut against Jakub Laskowski. ‘Danny Boy’s’ Tony Davitt trained stablemate Maurice Falvey the game and durable CJ Wood as he looks to return to winning ways

Irish-boxing.com will be providing live updates.

(Keep refreshing the page to see live updates)

Maurice Falvey vs CJ Wood

Maurice Falvey returned to winning ways in the show opener.

The only Kerry man to receive a warm reception in Cork, returned to the venue were he drew last time out and eased his way back into the winners circle.

Falvey dominated against veteran CJ Wood over four rounds to secure a 40-36 shut out win.

The Munster man started confidently behind a solid jab, showing little or no ill effects of the draw last time out.

The concentration was evident across his face he began to bring in his backhand in to play and won the round with ease.

The experienced Wood was more aggressive in the second but the approach only Falvey impress further. He made the Manchester fighter miss and pay and showed some good inside work when in close quarters. An uppercut rattled the head of the durable foe, a solid jab started mark up the away fighter. There was also some eye catching back hands as he began to dominate.

The Tony Davitt trained fighter resisted the urge to put the foot on the pedal in the third, keeping his shape and dominating from a distance that suited him.

Falvey had a little room to be adventurous in the final session and was that little more aggressive. Wood obliged but again it was a round the Kerry man won with relative ease.

The win sees Falvey improve to 2-0-1, Wood slips to 4-18-2.

Cathal Crowley cut through Alekander Nagolski to register an entertaining stoppage win in the nights second fight.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was all action from start to early finish, bullying the Pole before taking him out in the second round much to the delight of vocal support.

The 23-year-old did have to deal with suffering a cut for the first time but did so by going on the offensive and getting a second career knockout.

Crowley came as advertised, pressing the action and letting shots go. It meant taking a few but he was happy to do so if it allowed him to get in close and land big.

So strong and aggressive was the local favourite that the stoppage looked on the cards by the end of the first stanza.

Aleksander Nagolski was struggling with the prospects power and the pace set.

A clash of heads then opened a bad cut over the Cork super middleweights eye at the start of the second but there was little to worry about as the fight was soon over.

Crowley literally saw red and went for the kill. A flurry that got the crowd to their feet ended with a right hand that took the Pole off of his.

To his credit Nagolski rose and tried to fight back after beating the count. That ambition proved his downfall as it allowed Crowley to land big again and he finished well.

The win sees Crowley improve to 3-0, his opponents record now reads 2-7.

Danny Keating enjoyed a happy homecoming in the third fight of the night.

In front of a watching home support for the first time – and a very interested Jason Quigley- the 26-year-old strolled to victory via a performance that suggests his days with journey men should be done.

Laskowski tried to start fast but it didn’t take Keating long to figure him out and get on top. In possibly his most aggressive display yet, he stalked behind an extremely solid jab. The local fighter also managed to hurt the pole, one short right hook in particular asking questions of Laskowski’s legs.

The second round followed a similar pattern with Keating controlling via a controlled educated pressure His opponent started to bring in some away fighter tricks to buy time and stave off dangerous pressure but when ‘Danny Boy’ started to work the body late in the session Laskowski started to wilt again.

Keating was forced into a bit of a rethink early in the third with his foe looking to spoil and make it scrappy.It lead to a sloppy minute but the Cork man adjusted and put some space between him and his eight pro opponent, which in turn allowed him to land clean again. The jab also continued to be a solid weapon and rocked the Poland native’s head back on more than one occasion.

Laskowski ate a number of one two’s down the pipe in early in the fourth and to his credit took them, he continued to try and get in close to take the leverage from the Tony Davitt trained prospect.

The fifth did become a bit scrapy with referee Emile Tiedt having to have a word with both. Laskowski, who has been with a host of prospects showing it takes guile as well as guts to become a survival specialist, using all his experience to ensure he was going to make the final bell.

Cut around the eye, the Polish fighter did have a bit of a go in the final round but it was another stanza Keating won clear.

Keating moves to 8-0 with the wins his opponent is now a 4-26-1 fighter.

The Cork faithful got to celebrate another Tommy Hyde win after a shut out display on top of tonights bill.

The 24-year-old took another step up in his stride, literally learning on the job to continue his unbeaten and fast paced start.

Hernandez never really threatened to upset the applecart but he was slippery, tough and took some figuring out.

Impressively, Hyde managed to solve the problems presented and grew in dominance across each round as a result.

Indeed, by the end the six rounder he was flirting with stopping a fighter who came into the fight on the back of a draw with Oscar Riojas.

In the end the knockout loving former amateur of note had to settle for a 60-54 points win but it’s a win and more so a fight that will stand to him as he continues to move up the ladder.

Hyde took a breath came down from the electric ring walk and loud reception to take a very calm approach to the first round.

He was content to try and figure out the Mexican across the first three minutes and Hernandez was more than happy to skirt around the outskirts of the ring and avoid any serious punishment.

The young Cork prospect began to cut of the ring in the second and was upsetting his more experienced foe with body shots.

Indeed, the regular body work prompted Hernandez to drop his hands, which in turn allowed ‘The Guvennor’ land the shot of the round, a left hook that grabbed his opponents attention.

Aware he couldn’t just retreat and take punishment the Mexican used faints and his feet to make Hyde think in the third. He also tried to bring his own jab into play. That shift in approach lead to more openings for the Cork man to exploit, something he started to do in fourth.

Hernandez was still proving slippery and awkward but Hdye was still able to land the jab and by the end of the round looked to have the Mexican hurt.

He managed to land downstairs to upstairs left hooks on three occasions sending his opponent bruised and bloodied going back to his corner.

The NoWhere2Hyde fighter was in full flow by the fifth and upped the tempo. He began to land combinations that more often than not finished with left hooks that rocked Hernandez and sent blood flying across the canvas.

Hungry for the stoppage the home fighter went for the kill on the final round and on more than one occassion looked like he might get it. However, just when the blood stained Mexican looked like he may be ripe for a volume stoppage, he’d do enough to prevent the referee from stepping in – and to his credit looked steady on his feet come final bell.

Hyde moves to 8-0 with the win, Hernandez’s slate now reads 9-6-2.