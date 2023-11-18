LIVE UPDATES – Rumble in the Hills

Boxing returns to Donegal for the first time in 13 years tonight.

Elite Promotions and Sheer Sports promote Rumble in the Hills at the Aura Complex in Letterkenny.

The bill is topped by former amateur sensation Joe Ward. ‘Mighty Joe’ makes his Irish debut against Prince Oko Nartey of Ghana over eight rounds of light heavyweight action.

James McGivern provides chief support in an interesting BUI Celtic lightweight title fight with Josh Stanford.

Donegal man Danny Boyle also populates the card and also makes his Irish debut. There is a straight up debut for Jason Myers as the Galway cruiserweight makes his paid bow.

Kerry’s Liam Walsh will look to make it three knockouts on the bounce while his brother Paddy Walsh will aim for his third pro win. Cain Lewis comes back from a layoff while Scotland’s Tyler Jolly also fights.

The running orders is as follows:

Jason Myers vs Martin Milev

Jason Myers got the night off to an explosive start registering a debut stoppage win.

The Tony Davitt-trained Galway native hooked the previously unbeaten Martin Milev into submission as early as round 1.

The Bulgarian, who came into a catchy Bulgarian hip-hop number, looked technically proficient from the off but once the former underage standout found a way past a long and busy jab he began to do damage.

He flirted with an early night midway through the stanza, working the body and pinning his first pro back to the ropes. The away fighter survived the initial onslaught but wasn’t ready for the next. Again body work brought down the rangey Milev’s hands and Myers landed back to back to back to back left hooks to send him stumbling to the floor. Milev got to his feet but Paul McCullagh deemed him in no fit state to continue.

Myers moves to 1-0 while his opponent now has a record of 1-1.

Cain Lewis vs Jan Gorol

Cain Lewis showed no sign of ring rust when winning his first since December 2022, indeed he looked sharper and more impressive than ever as he scored a first career stoppage win.

The young prospect was calm, accurate and menacing from start to early finish as he took Jan Gorol out before the third session of his first six-rounder.

Lewis started well, showing great shot selection in the first round. He managed to walk a relatively game foe onto check left hooks and uppercuts to the body in the first half before applying pressure in the second 90 seconds. Indeed, so dominant and strong was he that Gorol was already considering flight as a better option than fight.

Gorol, who came into the fight with two knockouts on his winning slate, did land a right hand of note in the second, but it was another stanza dominated by the former Ballymun amateur. Lewis was happy to box and pick hurtful shots across the three minutes.

One of those big shots proved too much for Gorol to handle less than a minute into the third. The 20-year-old landed a right hand clean, the Czech fighter fell heavy and never recovered.

Lewis now improves to 4-0 while Gorol drops to 4-3.

Paddy Walsh vs Dale Arrowsmith

‘Pretty Boy’ Barry Walsh looked as pretty as one can against one the circuit’s most skilled spoilers on the card’s third fight.

Walsh waltzed to a 40-36 win against the well-traveled Dale Arrowsmith.

The Kerry fighter was neat and tidy from the off whilst throwing in a sprinkle of sparkle when required, picking shots around the long guard of the defensively-minded journeyman.

He proceeded to move through the gears and mixed it up in against a fighter with more survival skills than Bear Grills as the rounds progressed.

Indeed by the fourth, he was standing in the pocket letting shots go to the extent Arrowsmith had to fight back to ensure the referee wasn’t tricked to step in.

Another good learning fight for the 22-year-old who moves to 3-0 courtesy of the shutout 40-36 win while Arrowsmiths’ numerically stacked slate now reads 6-94-4. Post the fight Robert Diaz presented Arrowsmith with a plaque and thanked him for his services to the sport.

Danny Boyle vs Daniel Borisov

After becoming the first man ever to walk to the ring to country sounds of Daniel O’Donnell, Donegal’s latest ‘Danny Boy’, Danny Boyle dealt with Daniel Borisov over six rounds.

Boyle, who drew last time out, secured a shut-out 60-53 points win against the Bulgarian to make a welcome return to winning ways.

Boyle was happy to start the fight long, touch with the jab, and loop shots up and downstairs, particularly happy to invest in some bodywork.

The second followed a similar flow, although Boyle was picking it up in terms of volume and aggression.

By the third, he was checking the experienced Bulgarian’s chin regularly landing right hands from angles that even managed to confuse a fighter who would have felt he had seen it all on his many travels.

Borisov had a little go at the start of the fourth and was twice warned before being docked a point, all signs he was starting to feel the heat.

However, the Bulgarian was still there going into the last round and played his part in one of the more entertaining three-minute sessions of the fight.

Boyle managed to land clean combinations at various points over the round but Borisov wasn’t for wilting and had a go himself in pockets.

Boyle is now the owner of a 3-0-1 record while Borisov is now a 7-32-2 fighter.

Tyler Jolly vs Damian Haus

Tyler Jolly made light work of Damian Haus in the next bout.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medal winner dropped the Pole with the first real punch he threw and had him out of there just 1:46 seconds in.

Jolly’s team did call for him to ease off the gas after the first knockdown was scored but such is his skill level he couldn’t help but land clean and score the cards third knockout win.

Liam Walsh versus David Tancos

Liam Walsh made it back-to-back-to-back stoppage wins in front of his loyal following.

The 20-year-old Kerry fighter broke David Tancos’ duck egg with a second-round stoppage, his third on the trot, as we approach title time.

There was some confusion around how the bout ended with the Czech fighter trying to play the referee, looking to wave the fight off himself before Paul McCullagh eventually did the honours.

Walsh looked the more physically imposing from the off and landed some solid right hands in the early stages before looking to work the body.

Three beautifully timed Mickey Ward lefts downstairs in succession prompted Tancos to let out a scream but not one of pain, it was more a battle cry as he called the Kerry man on.

That fighting spirit was gone by the second. A couple of right hands later and Tancos was looking for a way out. The 22-year-old turned his back after a coming together and all but waved the fight off himself.

The referee gave him a count and waved the fight off handing Walsh another stoppage win.

AND THE NEW- James McGivern wins BUI Celtic title

