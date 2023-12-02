LIVE UPDATES – Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill Undercard

Michael Conlan fights for the first time since he suffered world title heartbreak at the gloves of Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast tonight.

The Olympic medal winner trades leather with former European Champion Jordan Gill on top of an eagerly anticipated Belfast fight night.

Also appearing on the Matchroom card are Belfast derbies between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker as well as Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell.

Caoimhin Agyarko competes in 50-50 action for the first time in his career when he shares the ring with Troy Williamson, while Sean McComb competes against friend Sam Maxwell.

Boxing is scheduled to begin at 5pm and we will be providing fight-by-fight updates as well as full-colour reports from of the main card.

