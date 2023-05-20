LIVE UPDATES – Katie Taylor Homecoming Card

Big-time boxing is back in DUBLIN.

Katie Taylor tops a heavily Irish-influenced card at the 3Arena tonight and Irish-boxing.com will be providing live reports from each and every fight.

There are fights for Kate Radomska, Paddy Donovan Thomas Carty, Caoimhin Agyarko, Dennis Hogan and Gary Cully on a the Matchroom card.

Boxing is scheduled to begin at 5:45 and we will be providing fight-by-fight updates as well as a full-colour report on the main event.

A career-best performance wasn’t enough for Kate Radomska in the opening bout of the evening.

The Munster lady showed huge improvements to push a fancied Matchroom prospect in Maisey Rose Courtney close.

The war-loving flyweight showed a more skilled approach than usual and was more than competitive against the Londoner but ultimately came out on the wrong side of a close 58-57 card.

Radomska was full of endeavour in the opening stanza but seemed a little caught between styles and was out-thought and fought by the Matchroom prospect.

The Waterford native started to land the left hook Irish amateur legend, Joe Ward was calling for early in the second, forcing Courtney to switch stance and leading to a much closer second.

The same shots were having success early in the third, Courtney was having success when she got inside but Radomska was landing big single shots, much to the delight of her corner. The English fighter was now aware she was in a fight.

The 22-year-old Londoner took a volume approach to try to take any momentum from the Deise Pole. It worked to some degree although two right hands in the final few seconds caught the eye.

The fifth was competitive and entertaining Kevin Mitchell trained Brit starting well but Radomska had success when she managed to put distance between.

The massive Ryan Burnett fan was impressing off the back foot in the sixth, walking her foe onto some crisp shots. The talented Courtney kept coming, was enjoying the test and drew blood in the final 10 seconds.

Paddy Donivan in next