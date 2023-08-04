LIVE UPDATES – Felie Fight Night Undercard

The Falls Park hosts a festival of boxing tonight.

Conlan Boxing promote a 10-fight card as part of the West Belfast festival.

Topping the bill is working-class hero Padraig McCrory in an intriguing clash with British-born American-based Steed Woodhall.

It’s a massive occasion for the small hall graduate but even a bigger fight according to Jamie Conlan, as it could be ‘the one before the big one’.

There is also a big fight for McCrory’s fellow former Holy Trinity graduate Sean McComb. ‘The Public Nuisance’ defends his WBO European light welterweight title against Alejandro Moya.

Tonight's Feile Fight Night Running Order pic.twitter.com/QmybtGXDdI — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) August 4, 2023

Olympian Kurt Walker, big puncher Lewis Crocker, BUI Celtic Champion Fearghus Quinn, Conor Quinn, Gerard Hughes, James Freeman, Kieran Molloy and recent Conlan Boxing signing Georgia O’Connor all also appear.

Irish-boxing.com will be providing live updates.

(Keep refreshing the page to see live updates)