LIVE UPDATES – Close Encounter Card

The Irish super featherweight title is up for grabs in Belfast tonight.

BUI Celtic featherweight champion Colm Murphy and the man he beat to claim that title in November of last year, Liam Gaynor rematch in an intriguing domestic meeting.

On the line this time will be a title James Tennyson is a two time winner of and a strap the like of Anthony Cacace and Mikey Coveney once held.

Also on the card will be Emmet Brennan’s debut, while Owen O’Neill trades leather and welterweight and Gerard Hughes warms up for a potential Feile appearance.

Gerrard Hughes vs Jake Pollard

Gerrard Hughes warmed up for a ‘big’ Feile Fight Night clash with a solid six-round workout on the Close Encounters opener.

In front of the vocally supportive Padraig McCrory, who tops the Feile bill, the Ballycastle super bantamweight shut out Jake Pollard.

Hughes secured a 60-53 points win to move to 3-0.

The new to-the-scene wee man will now fight at the Falls Park in August with a title fight said to be confirmed this weekend.

The experienced Pollard started aggressively enough, using a busy jab in an attempt to keep the home fighter at bay, he also let the right hand go on occasion. However, once Hughes punished his adventure with a big right hand he began to get on top.

Putting a dent into a fighter who has traveled to all sorts of boxing terrain and survived was always going to prove difficult but Hughes did manage to hurt him to the body.

Spencer continued the avoid the stereotypical journeyman approach in the second, Hughes was still on top and still dominating but he was getting a workout.

The Ballycastle fighter started to work the body well in the third finding shots around the Bradford fighter’s guard. It looked like it may pay dividends early in the fourth when Hughes put the pressure on but Spencer got a second wind and was there throwing by the end of the stanza.

The pair stood head to head in the fifth and Hughes needed his work rate to win the round. The Dee Walsh trained fighter showed his fitness in his first-ever sixth round moving up a gear and hurting Spencer to the body. The pressure applied led to Pollard resorting to dirty tricks to survive and being docked a point.