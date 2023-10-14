One of the more eagerly anticipated small hall cards plays out in Belfast on tonight.

Two titles are up for grabs on Mark Dunlop’s Clash of Clans card which plays out at the Girdwood Community Hub.

Conor Quinn can win a first and second career title if he beats Scot Chris Liddell in a mouthwatering headline fight.

The BBBofC and Commonwealth silver flyweight titles are on the line when the pair trade leather.

Another big week for Irish boxing. Owen O'Neill and Declan Geraghty clash for the Irish Welterweight title. Check weights take place tomorrow. https://t.co/HrszDAcYJR — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) October 10, 2023

The Irish welterweight title between Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill is no more but there is plenty of undercard action to excite.

John Cooney warms up for his massive Liam Gaynor clash on the card while Irish champion Colm Murphy competes over six rounds and Dominic Donegan looks to make it three wins on the bounce and Conor Kerr has a home debut over four rounds.

Irish-boxing.com will be providing live updates.

(Keep refreshing the page to see live updates)

THE night’s action opened with an away victory, as CJ Wood took a 59-56 decision over Dominic Donegan.

It was a surprisingly wide margin for the English fighter, with it having been possible to argue that the Cavan man actually deserved to win.

Donegan opened very well, easily winning the first round. However Wood was far better in the second, dominating the final minute, starting to show what he could do. While the third and fourth were relatively close, the fifth was possibly Wood’s best round, as the Cavan fighter seemed to tire. Donegan did better in the sixth, although Wood also had some success and too often throughout the fight Donegan allowed himself be backed up.

A disappointing night then for Donegan, who was defeated for the sixth time in his professional career.

Galway’s John Cooney has recorded a shut out 60-54 victory over Louis Norman, which will give him confidence ahead of fighting at the 3Arena next month.

While the first round was a fairly cagey and even affair, Cooney was clearly the better fighter from then on. His movement was impressive and as the rounds went by he looked more and more comfortable.

All in all it was a very satisfactory night’s work for Cooney, winning every round, showing good ring craft and movement in a dominant display.

Colm ‘Posh Boy’ Murphy had a very one-sided victory over Columbian Joshua Ocmapo.

Dominating every minute of each of the six rounds, long before the end the only question was whether Murphy could force a stoppage. However the South American was a wily opponent, and Murphy was never able to land anything particularly damaging.

Ocampo was never going to win, he spent the full six rounds on the periphery of the ring, but he did an effective job of making sure his more skilled opponent didn’t ever look like getting a KO.

Six rounds in the bank then for Murphy, and a very comprehensive victory for the Belfast man.

Connor Kerr has notched up the second win of his fledgling career, a 40-36 victory over Luke Fash.

It was a learning experience for the 28 year old Belfast fighter, who dominated against his experienced English foe. Kerr showed some decent attributes, including good hand speed, while he threw impressive flurries of punches at times, comfortably winning each round.

Fash was never likely to prove too stiff a challenge for the home fighter, but Kerr will still be happy enough with his performance.