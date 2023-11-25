LIVE UPDATES – Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 Undercard

Big-time boxing returns to Dublin for the second time in six months tonight at the 3Arena

Katie Taylor tops a heavily Irish-influenced card on the Docks as she looks to avenge her May defeat to English wrecking ball Chantelle Cameron and Irish-boxing.com will be providing live reports from each and every fight.

There are big fights for Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan, and Thomas Carty as well as domestic title bouts for Jamie Morrissey and Liam Gaynor against Emmet Brennan and John Cooney respectively.

Boxing is scheduled to begin at 4:10 and we will be providing fight-by-fight updates as well as a full-colour report on the main event.

7:52pm: It’s time for time for Thomas Carty! The Dublin heavyweight faces Bradford’s Dan Garber over eight rounds.

6:10pm: Will be a gap now until the next Irish fighter – Thomas Carty – who is due in versus Dan Garber after 7:30pm

6:09pm: Great win for Brennan who moves to 2(1)-0 and picks up the BUI Celtic title (Irish title fight with Tommy Hyde next?). Big respect to the warrior Jamie Morrissey who drops to 5(1)-1(1)-1 but will have won many fans tonight and will be back in domestics soon.

Round 8: Brennan on the assault, he’s going for the finish, big shots on the ropes, Morrissey loses the gumshield, slight delay, boos, we’re back on, Brennan piles in, towel is thrown in by Shaun Kelly, TKO EMMET BRENNAN!

Round 7: Both fighters appeared to be in distress after the sixth but it’s straight back into a close-quarters slugfest as they go forehead to forehead. Starting to get a little bit scrappy and the cleaner shots of Brennan, pushing forward, will be the difference on referee Paul McCullagh’s scorecard.

Round 6: It’s gruelling stuff here and Brennan appears to be a little bit uncomfortable. Still landing the cleaner shots but is being roughed up by the unorthodox Treaty fighter.

Round 5: Big start to the fifth from Morrissey and Brennan is feeling some of these shots but the Dubliner weathers the storm after a minute. It’s fierce stuff but it’s the best round of the fight so far from Morrissey who is landing some nice uppercuts on the inside. First round you could confidently give to the Munsterman.

Round 4: Brennan starting to take over completely as we approach the halfway mark with Morrissey tentative. A long potshot from Morrisy at the 90-second mark was badly needed and he grows into the round but he is open as they trade.

Round 3: Cagier to start the third, Morrissey loses the gumshield which draws the ire of the Dublin crowd. Brennan is starting the turn the screw here and Morrissey is looking a bit uncertain. A big left hook in the final minute rocks Morrissey badly and Brennan goes for the finish but Morrissey is always firing back and makes it out of the round.

Round 2: A gash has opened up on the right side of Morrissey’s head. Nowhere near the eyes so it shouldn’t be too much of an issue but the shots of Brennan are, with Morrissey starting to take a bit of heat. A good uppercut from Morrissey stems the flow a little bit but the Limerick man needs to assert himself here.

Round 1: Good action to start, both landing shots. A left hook from Brennan midway through the round got Morrissey’s attention and he looked to replicate that before bringing in the overhand right towards the end of the round.

5:27pm: Loooong delay after the early stoppages but we are finally ready to go with Jamie Morrissey v Emmet Brennan for the BUI Celtic light heavyweight championship. Very early jump up for Brennan in his second fight against Morrissey, a man no stranger to taking on big fights early.

4:45pm: Big win for Cooney who moves to 9(3)-0 and wins his first professional title. Gaynor drops to 10(0)-5(1), tough night for the Dub.

Round 1: Southpaw Cooney very aggressive to start and he has Gaynor down early with a long left hand. The Kilnamanagh man is up quickly but Cooney goes in from the kill, winging hooks, buckles Gaynor’s legs and referee Paul McCullagh jumps in. TKO1 Cooney!!!

4:36pm: Here we go! John Cooney v Liam Gaynor for the BBBoC Celtic super featherweight title. Galway v Tallaght over 10 rounds. Cooney a big favourite with the bookies but Gaynor has the championship experience.