LIVE UPDATES – All Eyez on Brussels 2 – Five Irish Boxers in Belgium

As the name of the card suggests, all eyes will be on Brussels tonight as five Irish boxers take to the ring in the Belgian capital.

There is plenty to sink our teeth into on the bill topped by Anass Messauodi v Keane McMahon which also features Ryan O’Rourke, Tony Browne, John Cooney, and debutant Christian Preston.

Irish-Boxing.com will be ringside, virtually, at the Claridge Events Centre and will be providing round-by-round updates on the pay-per-view card.

The card is available on Facebook pay-per-view at a cost of €7.99. Click HERE to purchase.

Refresh page to see live updates.

4:19pm – Informed by the promoter that the boxing will begin in “about 20 minutes.” You’re not missing anything.

4:10pm – Don’t adjust your laptops, the stream isn’t live yet. Preston is due to be the first fight.

4:08pm – First up is C4 Christian Preston who is hoping to look explosive (boom boom) in his professional debut. It’s been a long time coming for the Dublin welter who has been training in O’Rourke’s Gym as a pro for over a year now. He has had to contend with a late change in opposition and now fights, we’re told, a Polish debutant. More when we get it.

4:00pm – Get the beers and waffles in, we’re ready for some boxing. There are ten fights in total tonight and the five of Irish interest are at the following, approximate, times.

Christian Preston v TBC (4:20pm)

John Cooney v Angelo Turco (5:40pm)

Ryan O’Rourke v WilsonMendes (7:05pm)

Tony Browne v Chico Kwasi (8:15pm)

Anass Messaoudi v Keane McMahon (9:15pm)