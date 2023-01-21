LIVE UPDATES – 2023 National Elite Championship Finals Night

It’s the most wonderful night of the year.

National Elite Final’s night returns for the first time since 2021.

25 finals will be decided over a marathon session of top-class boxing at the National Stadium

Boxing begins as early as 5 pm and can be viewed HERE.

We are in the house and will provide LIVE updates.

CLICK HERE FOR PAIRINGS + RUNNING ORDER

Refresh page to see live updates below:

Brandon McCarthy and Kane Tucker have both pulled out of their respective finals due to a cut and injury. As a result, Dean Clancy and Dmytro Oliynyk are the 63.5kg and 86kg National Elite Champions for 2023.

81kg: Bethany Doocey (Castlebar) beat Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa)

Bethany Doocey wasn’t giving up her National Elite title without a fight.

The reigning champion was pitted against World and European youth medal winner Dearbhla Tinnelly in the 81kg decider.

The decorated underage star started fast, showing quality and power in the first round but the Mayo battler bit down on her gum shield, dragged Tinnelly into her fight, and battled her way back.

The Castlebar star won the second and third rounds big to make sure the title stays on her mantle piece.

We are off to a good start!

48kg: Rickey Nesbitt (Holy Family L) beats Padraig Downey (St John Bosco A)

Irish boxing’s number 1 little man had to produce big to retain his Elite National title.

A beaten flyweight finalist in 2021, Padraig Downey was determined to get over the line this time around and gave the Irish International a real fight.

How close the all-action affair was, was summed up by the 3-2 scoreline with Nesbitt getting the nod and continues his reign as a result.

52kg: Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beats Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

Nicole Clyde claimed her first National Elite Championship title after an entertaining three rounds in fight number three.

Clyde, who was defeated on finals night by Cathlin Fryers in 2021, got the better of fellow starlet and underage champion Chloe Gabriel via a 3-2 split.

The Commonwealth Games representative’s senior International experience stood to her against a fighter she could have a long rivalry with.

92+:Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles) beat William J McCartan (Gilford)

A lean and mean Gytis Lisinskas made it a hat trick of Irish titles, producing big to win the 2023 big man final.

The super heavyweight with Olympic aspirations was too slick, accurate, and strong for the ever-brave and well-supported Wille Joe McCartan.

The Celtic Eagles man caught the Gilford battler with big shots from the off and a bloodied McCartan was eventually pulled out by the doctor in the second round.

McCartan, whose bravery and story won Stadium hearts over the last few weeks, begged to continue but the right decision was made and the fighter who jumped from Ulster Novice level to the Elite Championships was saved from himself.

63kg: Shauna Browne O’Keefe (Clonmel) beats Winnie Christina McDonagh (Neilstown)

The comeback continues!

Shauna Brown O’Keefe won her first National Elite title since 2015.

The Tipp talent, who boxed for the first time in five years last week, defeated European underage medal winner Winnie O’Keefe via unanimous decision.

It continues the theme of experience overcoming youth, which has proved the case on finals night so far.

The Neilstown support were upset with the decision but the consensus among press row was O’Keefe, the only fighter to fight Katie Taylor in National Elite competition did enough to win a close fight.

75kg: Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Family L) beat Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown)

Chris O’Reilly is now a fun-to-watch National Elite Champion.

The Holy Family fighter has been a must-watch domestic nearly man in recent years, the 2017 youth champion losing two intermediate finals.

However, after avenging his decider defeat with an entertaining semi-final win over Gavin Rafferty on Friday, he went on to win the final.

O’Reilly defeated emerging prospect Joshua Olaniyan in a close fight, preventing the Jobstown starlet from enjoying Elite success at the first attempt.

Olaniyan did enough to prove he is ready for senior Elite action but O’Reilly now rules as the number 1 75kg fighter in Ireland.

81+kg: Judy Bobbett (Liberty) beats Shauna Kearney (Bunclody)

From rugby to the ring, Judy Bobbett becomes the first-ever Irish rugby international to win a National Elite title.

Bobbett managed to win the highest honour in domestic boxing only 14 months after walking through the doors of a boxing gym.

The Liberty fighter defeated battling Shauna Kearney to claim the crown, handing out a second-round standing eight en route to the title win.

Bobbett now joins Katie Taylor as a fighter to wear the green of Ireland in a field sport and win an Elite crown.

57kg: Paul Loonam (St Carthages) beats Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)

Paul Loonam emerges from one of the toughest fields in this year’s National Elite Championships as champion.

The under-22 European medal winner becomes the man to beat at an Olympic weight after defeating Sean Purcell in a high-paced final.

Loonam who overcame former champion Adam Hession in a tense semi defeated Waterford’s Sean Purcell in an entertaining decider, becoming National Elite Champion at the first attempt.