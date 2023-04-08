LIVE RESULTS – Ring Kings Homecoming Card

Ring Kings bring boxing back to Waterford tonight with a very interesting card.

Dylan Moran jumps up the levels as he tops a bill in his hometown for the first time, ‘The Real Deal’ takes on Mauro Maximiliano Godoy at the SETU Arena in WIT.

Fellow Deise boxer Craig McCarthy partakes in one of the more eagerly anticipated clashes this year when he fights Limerick’s Graham McCormack.

Tommy Hyde returns home, Cian Lewis returns to testing action and Jay Byrne returns full stop on the bill.

Cathal Crowley is back out and this time fights closer to his Cork home, while Paul Ryan faces a tough test. Shane McConnell and Maurice Falvey will also debut on the card.

We are in the venue and you can follow the action below.

Refresh the page for the latest results.

Maurice Falvey VS Kristaps Zulgis

Shane McConnell VS Dale Arrowsmith

Cathal Crowley VS Seamus Devlin

Cain Lewis VS Daniel Ibarguen

Jay Byrne VS Jiri Kroupa

Tommy Hyde VS Yevhen Drebit

Paul Ryan VS Omir Rodriguez

Craig McCarthy VS Graham McCormack BUI Super MiddleweightCeltic title fight

Dylan Moran VS Mauro Maximiliano Godoy