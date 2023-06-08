‘Little Confidence of Resolution’ – IABA react to IOC withdrawing recognition of IABA

The International Olympic Council has confirmed it has ended any working relationship with the International Boxing Association.

In a statement released this week the IOC said the decision is based on a report on the situation of the IBA, which revealed the IBA had failed to implement changes requested by the Olympic body.

A statement read:

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today recommended to the IOC Session to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), in accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Olympic Charter (OC).

This decision is based on the IOC Comprehensive Report on the Situation of the IBA dated 2 June 2023, which the IOC EB discussed and approved today. The report establishes that the IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC in its decision communicated to the IBA on 9 December 2021 – which was not challenged by the IBA – for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition.

In the preparation of this report, the IBA was granted the right to be heard and to provide any information it deemed relevant.

The IOC EB also recommends to the IOC Session – in the interest of the boxing athletes and the sport of boxing – to maintain boxing on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in accordance with the IOC EB’s decisions communicated on 24 June 2022, 8 September 2022 and 6 December 2022.

To discuss the matter and take a decision, the IOC EB and the IOC President have convened an Extraordinary IOC Session to be held remotely on Thursday 22 June 2023.

Since this is an ongoing procedure, the IOC is not in a position to comment further on the situation.

The Olympic Council of Ireland welcomed the move and the IABA have since acknowledged it.

In a statement of their own the IABA revealed they have ‘little confidence’ that the IBA will meet the demands of the IOC and recognises the potential of World Boxing to operate as an alternative international federation.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association notes today’s decision recommendation from the IOC Executive Board to IOC Session to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association.

This arises from the IBA’s failure to implement a range of reforms commissioned by the International Olympic Committee in 2019, following the suspension of the boxing world governing body’s recognition.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association took the decision not to contest either IBA world championships this year over similar concerns on the IBA’s activities and practices.

It is vital that boxing remains on the Olympic programme, post Paris, given that our sport is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. At present, the activities and practices of the IBA give little confidence of resolution of the governance issues which prompted questions over boxing at Olympic Games after 2024.

IABA acknowledges the establishment of World Boxing as an international federation, and its potential for consideration as an alternative partner for the IOC in retaining boxing as an Olympic sport.

IABA is not a member of World Boxing and remains an IBA member. IABA clubs, of whom there are over 355, will have to opportunity to consider alternative partnerships at the association’s AGM in October. All successfully affiliated clubs will have an entitlement to vote at that meeting.

IABA clubs, units and members are reminded that they may travel to compete and train in any country, once they have obtained permission to do so through their county board, provincial unit and Central Council. Securing this permission ensures that the boxers and coaches of successfully affiliated clubs are insured to participate in the relevant event.