Lisa O’Rourke to be handed the Freedom of Roscommon

Lisa O’Rourke’s amazing 2022 is about to get better.

The light middleweight starlet will become a Freewoman of Roscommon.

The Castlerea native will very soon have the freedom of her native county Roscommon bestowed on her.

Standing Orders were suspended at the May monthly meeting of Roscommon County Council early this week as Councillors took time to congratulate and lavish praise on the 20-year-old world amateur champion.

Paschal Fitzmaurice, who is a native of Castlerea, proposed that the Roscommon footballer be conferred with the Freedom of Roscommon in recognition of the honour she has brought to her home county.

Cllr Fitzmaurice, who helped organize a successful homecoming celebration over the weekend , said : “Both Lisa and her older sister, Aoife, who is also a magnificent boxer and represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics last year, are a credit to their family, their county and their country.”

The proposal was unanimously agreed by the members and O’Rourke will add the accolade to her list of honours.

The honour comes after the talented U22 European Champion became only the fifth fighter to win World Amateur Championships gold following in the footsteps of Irish boxing legends such as Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan, Kellie Harrington, and her teammate in Istanbul Amy Broadhurst.